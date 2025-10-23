Friends of Hospice of Tioga County Supports Local End-of-Life Doula Team with Donation

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County (FOH), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for people and families navigating critical and terminal illnesses, presented a $500 donation to Right Beside You at its September board meeting.

Ruthanne Orth, FOH board president, presented the donation check to Sonya Bement of Right Beside You. Both Sonya and her sister Audra Marks serve the greater Owego area as an end-of-life doula team. Together they provide emotional, spiritual, and practical support to patients and their families during the final stages of life. They offer a calm, compassionate presence to families free of charge.

“Friends of Hospice is happy to support Right Beside You,” said Ruthanne Orth. “Their guidance and comfort bring support and peace to families when it’s needed most, and we’re honored to help sustain their work.”

Friends of Hospice of Tioga County provides financial support to charitable organizations that share its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for the critically and terminally ill members of our community and their families.

For more information about Friends of Hospice of Tioga County, visit www.TiogaFriendsOfHospice.org.