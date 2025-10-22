Readers’ Column for the week of October 19

You may call The Owego Pennysaver Readers’ Column at (607) 687-2434, extension 2, 24-hours a day, or email comments to ReadersOP@gmail.com. We reserve the right to revise or reject any messages. Please limit your comments to 100 words or fewer. To remain in compliance with our company’s political policy, we have suspended comments and letters that are political in nature. We will resume these comments beginning with our Nov. 9 publication, and following the Nov. 4 elections.

This is about everybody calling in about the Lockwood window shooter. What’s wrong with you? We know there are wardens out there. Why don’t you just sit back and mind your own business? That would be the best thing you could do. That’s what’s wrong with this country. You see something, you stick your nose in it. It hasn’t got anything to do with you; you don’t live in that area. Are you the shooter? If not, just stop and let people read it.

~

Praise God, Jesus will be back very soon.

~

I wish all these companies would get a system that would answer your questions rather than tell you a whole line of bull before you can even get through to an operator. I am so sick of waiting on these companies to talk to them for a simple question, and I bet this won’t get printed.

~

I just realized that my electric bill is going up a little at a time, but it’s going up, and I don’t use any more or less. It’s always the same when I do. I don’t use a lot of electricity. The main thing I have is my TV, and the electricity keeps going up. Why? You know I’m on a fixed income; a lot of us out here cannot afford that. So what’s going on? Who’s getting all the extra money?

~

This was in the paper a couple of weeks ago. Why did the chicken cross the road? Because my neighbor, who owns them, is ignorant. That is perfect for my situation here; I love it. Good job to whoever called that in!

~

Reward offered for the return or information on the cell phone found in the cupholder of an electric shopping cart in the Price Chopper parking lot on Friday, Oct. 10, around 8:30 p.m. No questions asked, I just want my phone back. There are Irreplaceable pictures of my brother who passed away two years ago, plus a lot more. Call (607) 256-6963. Thank you.

~

For those of you who don’t want to be accused of growing cannabis, you need to opt out of the new NYSEG smart meter program. They are now using subpoenas to bypass the 4th amendment for due process in needing a search warrant to look at your minute by minute data usage to determine what you are doing at what time of the day. Very sneaky but I had a feeling about those “Smart Meters.”

~

Medicinal ads on TV (and internet) have gotten totally ridiculous: What you took yesterday isn’t as effective as such and such is today; such and such won’t be as effective today as blah blah will be tomorrow; and, of course, tomorrow’s offering will be much more effective than ANYTHING you’ve EVER taken! No wonder we’re on the verge of becoming hypochondriacs!

~

I would like to give a BIG THANK YOU to Jared Martin and Steven Davis for volunteering their time and equipment to cut down a dead pine tree at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley.