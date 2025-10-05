What’s Happening for the week of October 5, 2025

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social, or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or email wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. If space is available; your event will appear.

OCTOBER

The American Legion is serving breakfast every Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. There is a regular menu and weekly specials. Kids under five eat free. The Legion is located at 263 Front St. in Owego. Call (607) 687-3401 for more information.

Worship Service, 8 a.m. coffee time and 8:45 a.m. service each week at Germany Hill Global Methodist Church, 790 Spaulding Hill Rd., Owego. Immerse yourself in engaging music, prayer, and a scriptural message by Pastor Matt Rowe. All are welcome.

Music Rhythm and Drum Class, every Thursday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Tech Help with Tina, by appointment only, at Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. Call (607) 625-3333.

Spencer Playgroup, every Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

Owego Moose Breakfast, first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Open to the public.

ACT Free Community Dinner, every Thursday from 5-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 228 Main St., Owego. Takeout only.

Park Terrace Food Pantry, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., basement of the Park Terrace United Methodist Church, 30 Glann Rd., Apalachin.

Bread of Life Food Pantry, every Wednesday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at 1 Water St., Candor. Open to Candor residents.

Congregate Lunch served at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The cost is a suggested contribution of $5 for individuals aged 60 and older and $7 for those under 60. Meals include entrée, side dishes, a beverage, and dessert. The salad bar is available on most days. Download the monthly menu at www.tiogaopp.org/nutrition.

Project Neighbor Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3-4 p.m. and every Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at 78 Whig St., Newark Valley.

Berkshire Free Library Board of Trustees Monthly Meeting, second Tuesday of the month at 11 a.m., 12519 Rt. 38, Berkshire. For further information, call (607) 657-4418.

Spalding Memorial Library Board Meeting, fourth Wednesday of each month at 724 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Meetings are open to the public. Call ahead if you are interested in attending. You can reach them at (570) 888-7117 or email smlibrary724@gmail.com.

Van Etten Public Library, open on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1-5 p.m.; Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-7 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Free Wi-Fi and public computers are available for patrons. Join them Mondays from 10-11 a.m. for a gentle movement exercise class. Family storytime for pre-K children and their caregivers is every Friday from 10-10:30 a.m.

Free Blood Pressure and Glucose Screenings with TOI’s Family Health Clinic, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the third Monday of each month at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. You do not need insurance to participate. No appointment is necessary. For more information, call TOI at (607) 687-4120 or email aging@tiogaopp.org.

Berkshire senior citizens over 50 years old who are residents of Berkshire, Richford, and Newark Valley are invited to a meeting held on the second Thursday of each month at noon for a dish-to-pass lunch, followed by a business meeting and seven games of Bingo at the Berkshire Fire Station, 12515 NY-38 in Berkshire. The time switches to 6 p.m. from April through September.

Chair Yoga for everyone, Thursdays at 1 p.m., Union Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott. Call (607) 748-9651 for more information.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., will be on break beginning on Sept. 3, and will resume on Oct. 15. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER 4

Spaghetti Dinner, 4-6 p.m., eat in or takeout, East Berkshire UMC, 531 East Berkshire Hill Rd.. Freewill donation.

OCTOBER 4 and 5

Newark Valley Apple Festival, family fun at the grounds of the Bement-Billings Farmstead, Route 38, Newark Valley. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, there will be food, live music, apple treats, a charming gift shop, kids’ activities, an 1800’s home tour, horse and wagon rides, crafters, nature trails, and much more. For more information, visit nvhistory.org.

OCTOBER 5

4th Annual Owego Porchfest, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 50 musical groups perform on porches, balconies, and sidewalks in the Village of Owego. To participate, visit www.owego.org.

National Life Chain, 2 p.m. for 60 to 90 minutes, public witness and prayer for human life. Location details can be found at lifechain.org or by calling Rob at (570) 250-4179. Locally, the National Life Chain will take place at the courthouse in Owego and West River Road at the NY-17 exit in Nichols.

The Waverly Historical Society is celebrating 10 years from noon to 4 p.m. at 435 Chemung St. in Waverly. There will be food and live music. The OG’s band will perform from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego, N.Y.

OCTOBER 6

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

WIC Clinic – Spencer, 1 to 6:15 p.m., INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

OCTOBER 7

Susquehanna Valley Audubon Club Meeting and Covered Dish Supper, starting at 6 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly. Please use the door located off the parking lot on Waverly Street. The program will be on Turtles by Dan Rhodes, Education Coordinator, Bradford County Conservation District.

Tioga County Health and Human Services Meeting, 8:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Information Technology and Communications Meeting, 9:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Administrative Services Meeting (County Clerk, Historian, Real Property, Veterans, and Elections), 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Economic Development, Planning, Tourism, and Agriculture Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Public Safety, Probation, DWI, and Coroner Meeting, 2:30 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 8

Athens Senior Citizen Luncheon, noon, Athens Wesleyan Church, Wilawana Road, Athens, Pa. Bring a dish to pass and a beverage; coffee available.

OCTOBER 9

Open Paint Night, 6:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Evening Book Club – Take My Hand, by Dolen Perkins-Valdez. Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Public Works and Capital Projects Meeting, 9 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Personnel Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Legislative 1st Monthly Legislative Workshop and Legislative Support Meeting, 1 p.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

Groove to the Music: Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

OCTOBER 10

Comedy Improv Show,19 Madison Ave., Endicott (Cinema Saver). Halloween Costumes encouraged. Free Door Prizes, doors open 7:30 p.m. For information, check out @puzzledplayersimprov.

OCTOBER 10, 11, and 12

Candor Fall Festival, in and around Candor, N.Y. Hosted by the Candor Chamber of Commerce. Visit candornychamber.org/candor-fall-festival.html to learn more!

OCTOBER 11

Pipes Alive Dinner and Pipe Organ Concert with Yancey Moore, 5 p.m. dinner followed by the concert at 6 p.m.; Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley. Call (607) 308-1503 or email newarkvalleycc@gmail.com to reserve a spot and for more information.

Annual Chance Auction, 1 p.m., drawing tickets at 2 p.m., VFW, 932 W. Lockhart St., Sayre. A $5 donation includes 10 bid tickets, a door prize ticket, a drink, and dessert. The event will benefit the Sayre-Athens Lioness Lions Community Projects.

The New York Forest Owners Association will have Nathan Funk speak about the 480a NY tax reduction program for forest landowners at 2:30 p.m., Cornell Cooperative Extension, 840 Front St., Binghamton. Open to the public. Call (607) 902-4090 for more information or visit nyfoa.org.

OCTOBER 11 and 12

34th Catatonk Valley Woodcarving Art Show, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Candor Fire Station, Candor. Free admission; raffle tickets are $1 each or eight for $5. Food and beverages are available.

OCTOBER 12

Hymn Sing and Ice Cream Social, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Candor Congregational Church, 134 Main St., Candor.

OCTOBER 13

Monday Lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Turkey Dinner with dressing, pick up from 4 to 6 p.m., Nichols Presbyterian Church, 140 Main St., Nichols. Two sides and dessert for $12. Preorder by calling (607) 699-3302. Pick up or takeout only.

WIC Clinic – Waverly, Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

American Red Cross Blood Drive, 1-5 p.m., Newark Valley Fire Department, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley. Make an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All who come to give blood, platelets, or plasma from Sept. 22-Oct. 19, 2025, will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email. For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

OCTOBER 13 to JANUARY 5

GriefShare Support Group begins on Oct. 13 and runs to Jan. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon or 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Receiving help and encouragement after the death of a loved one will be hosted by Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hollow Rd., Owego. Pre-register at griefshare.com.

OCTOBER 14

The Tenth Regular Tioga County Legislature Meeting of 2025 will be held at noon in the Edward D. Hubbard Auditorium of the Ronald E. Dougherty County Office Building at 56 Main St., Owego.

Tioga County Finance, Legal, and Safety Meeting, 10:30 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

OCTOBER 15

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER 16

Line Dancing with Red’s Line Dancing Instruction, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Connection, 32 S. Main St., Newark Valley.

Afternoon Book Club – Maisie Dobbs by Jacqueline Winspear, 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Just Say Yes to Fruits and Vegetables with Food Bank of the Southern Tier, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

Oktoberfest Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

Groove to the Music: Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

OCTOBER 17

Village Appreciation Night, 5-10 p.m., Fairgrounds, West Main Street, Owego, N.Y. Free event filled with food, fun, games, live music, fireworks, and much more! Hosted by the Owego Police Department and its Benevolent Association.

Spencer Senior Social Hour, INSPIRE S-VE Community and Fitness Center, 11:30 a.m., to 12:30 p.m., 57 E. Tioga St., Spencer.

BINGO for Older Adults, 1 to 2 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego.

OCTOBER 17 and 18

The Richford Historical Society will be holding its Annual Fall Rummage Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days, at the Old Richford Graded Schoolhouse, 13261 State Rte. 38 in Richford. There will be a variety of items, including taxidermy fish, antique bottles, kitchen items, decorative and holiday items, clothes, toys, and much more.

OCTOBER 18

Fall Fest, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin. There will be snacks, pumpkin carving, face painting, crafts, and more.

OCTOBER 19

Trap and Slug Shoot, starts at 10 a.m., Berkshire Rod and Gun Club, McMahon Road, Berkshire. Prizes include store and gas cards. For more information, call (607) 657-2702.

OCTOBER 20

Free Health Screenings at TOI’s Countryside Community Center, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

OCTOBER 20 and 21

AARP Driver Safety Course, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This is a six-hour course spread across two consecutive days. You must attend both days to receive the discount. The cost is $25 for AARP members and $30 for non-members. It is important that you call ahead to reserve your spot as walk-ins will not be accepted. On training day, you must bring your valid NY State Driver’s License, AARP card (if you are a member), and a check written out to AARP for either $25 or $30.

OCTOBER 21

The Newark Valley Fire District will be having a public hearing in the matter of the 2026 Newark Valley Fire District budget, followed by a special meeting, at 7 p.m. at the Newark Valley Fire District Station, 7151 State Route 38, Newark Valley, N.Y.

OCTOBER 22

Food Bank of the Southern Tier and Apalachin Lions Walk-Up Mobile Food Pantry, 10-11 a.m., St. Margaret Mary’s Church, 1110 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin, N.Y. Pre-registration is required by calling 2-11 or visiting www.foodbankst.org/cfd no later than Oct. 21 or until full. Bring a cart or bags to carry food.

Contemporary Book Club: James by Percival Everett, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

WIC Clinic- Waverly, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Waverly Community Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly.

Chair Yoga for Older Adults, 10 to 11 a.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. Call (607) 687-4120 for more information.

OCTOBER 23

Tioga County 2nd Legislative Workshop, 10 a.m., Tioga County Office Building, 56 Main St., Owego.

WIC Clinic- Apalachin, 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin.

Family Health Satellite Clinic, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Apalachin United Methodist Church, 303 Pennsylvania Ave., Apalachin. Call TOI’s Family Health Clinic at (607) 687-5333 to make an appointment.

OCTOBER 24

Halloween Fest, 5-8 p.m., downtown Owego. There will be a costume parade and contest, trick or treating, music, and more! Visit www.owego.org to learn more.

OCTOBER 26

Ranch Riders 4-H Club and Family Halloween Party, 1 p.m., G&B Farms, 235 Glenmary Dr., Owego. RSVP to Jessica by Oct. 13.

Polish Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, St. John’s Church, 28 Rock St., Newark Valley. There will be halupki, pierogies, kielbasa/ sauerkraut, noodles and cabbage, and dessert. The cost is $15. Takeout only, with curbside pickup. For tickets, call (607) 239-1175.

OCTOBER 27

Jane Austen Movie Club – Becoming Jane, 4 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

OCTOBER 30

Local Author Book Launch – Dry the Rain by Richard Leise, 6 p.m., Apalachin Library, 719 Main St., Apalachin.

Tioga County Workforce and Enterprise Expo 2025, Owego Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego. For questions or to register, contact the Chamber at (607) 687-7335 or email business@tiogachamber.com.

Groove to the Music: Rhythm and Drum Class, 1:30 to 3 p.m., Tioga Opportunities Inc. Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego.

NOVEMBER 2

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego, N.Y.

NOVEMBER 6

Helping Kids Cope with Big Feelings, 6 to 7 p.m., Countryside Community Center, 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego. This 60 minute session will include 40 minutes of psychoeducation and 20 minutes of Q&A. Participants will learn about early childhood emotions and how to help their children navigate challenges. This event is free and open to the public.

NOVEMBER 15

Free New York State Snowmobile Safety Course, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Rd., Owego. Lunch is provided. Snowmobilers who are ages 10 (a copy of Birth Certificate required for proof of age) through 18 (need not be club members). Available to any snowmobilers and their children 10 and up. New snowmobilers of all ages are also welcome. Hosted by the Tioga Ridge Runners. CLASS IS LIMITED TO THE FIRST 50 STUDENTS. To Register, visit Parks.ny.gov/recreation/snowmobiles. For more information, call (607) 239-1175.

NOVEMBER 17

Newark Valley Central School District Board of Education Meeting, 5:30 p.m., District Office, 68 Wilson Creek Rd., Newark Valley.

NOVEMBER 19

Contemporary Book Club: Herod and Mary by Kathie Lee Gifford, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.

NOVEMBER 30

Plant Bingo Brunch Series, noon, Tioga Gardens. A $20 ticket includes brunch bites and prizes. Play bingo, learn, and win plants! Tioga Gardens is located at 2217 Route 17C, Owego, N.Y.

DECEMBER 17

Contemporary Book Club: The Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon, 1 p.m., Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall, 200 E. Main St., Endicott, Liberty Street entrance.