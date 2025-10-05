Liberty Rings Out in Owego; Liberty Bell Delivered to Owego on Constitution and Citizenship Day

On Wednesday, Sept. 17, an exact replica of the historic Liberty Bell, donated to the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation was delivered and is on display at the Village of Owego office community space for all citizens to enjoy.

Created by Binghamton High School students from 1974-1976 for America’s bicentennial celebration, the Bell represents America’s founding principles of freedom, liberty, and justice for all.

Sam Miele was a Binghamton student who actively worked on the Bell along with dozens of other students in the woodworking class. Now retired and driving school children in Vestal, he and his son Phil trailered this one of a-kind woodworking masterpiece to the Owego Village offices, where it was unloaded and placed in the Village office by the capable hands of enthusiastic Owego workers in the Public Works Department.

In 1976, once completed, the “Beloved Bell” was placed on a float and paraded through Binghamton as part of the community’s 200th celebration of the United States. After almost 50 years, the Bell proudly has a home in Owego to be enjoyed by future generations.

In years to come, the Bell will be cared for and stewarded at various Owego locations to celebrate a variety of community events to help promote citizen service, our cherished freedoms, community spirit, and the nation’s history and heritage.

Bob Bassett, Vice President of the Charles H. Bassett Youth Foundation, hopes the Bell can play a significant role in the local Owego celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary next July.

“Promoting and reinforcing our constitutional government and the rights and responsibilities of all citizens is the main purpose of Constitution and Citizenship Day, an annual opportunity to promote civic awareness, citizenship, and understanding of the Constitution in the community,” said Bassett.

Special thanks are extended to Owego public workers Ken Wolf, Scott Rouff, Derek Judson, Tanner Bartlow, and Chris Cornell for their service in safely and effectively transferring the bell to the Owego offices.

The community is encouraged to make it a point to come down to see and be inspired by this amazing sculpture and carving that serves as a legacy of thousands of students and adults who have loved the bell throughout the years.

(Be sure to check out additional photos by visiting The Owego Pennysaver on Facebook.)