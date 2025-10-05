A Pastor’s Thoughts: You Must Be Born Again

By Pastor Wayne Sibrava, Living Water Baptist Church —

The Bible tells the (true) story about a religious man whose name was Nicodemas. Nicodemas was not only a religious man, but he was also a religious leader, a Pharisee, a leader of the Jews. The Pharisees were those who would ultimately lead to Jesus’ arrest and death. He came to Jesus seeking truth. Nicodemas confronts Jesus in John 3 saying, “We know that you, a teacher, come from God, for no man can do these miracles except that He comes from God.” Jesus responded and said, “Except a man be born again, he cannot see the Kingdom of God.” Jesus’ statement confounded Nicodemus, and he asked Jesus, “How can a man be born again? Can he enter the second time into his mother’s womb?”

Jesus went on to explain by saying, “Except a man be born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter into the Kingdom of God.” This confused Nicodemus even further, and he said, “How can these things be?” Jesus explained that one must be born of water (a natural birth) and by the Spirit (a supernatural birth) in order to see the Kingdom of God.

Years ago, while visiting family on Long Island, my wife was asked by a family member, “Are you a born-again Christian?” My wife responded by saying, “There is no other kind of Christian but a born-again Christian!” This is especially true since “the Guy that rose from the dead” is the one who said these very words, “Ye must be born again.” Jesus further explained this important truth by sharing the most well-known of all Bible verses: John 3:16 (ESV) 16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.

In order to be born again, a person must do three things. First, there must be the acknowledgment of your sin. Scripture says: Romans 3:23 (ESV) 23 For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Second, there must be the acknowledgment that Jesus died on the cross for your sins.

Romans 10:9-10 (ESV) 9 Because if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved. Finally, there must be the confession in your heart that Jesus is Lord: Romans 10:13 (ESV) 13 For “everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.”

Have you been born again? Do you know Jesus as your Savior? Do not delay! Hebrews 3:15 (ESV) 15 As it is said, “Today, if you hear his voice, do not harden your hearts as in the rebellion.”