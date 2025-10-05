Tioga United Way in the spotlight

By JoAnn R. Walter —

The Tioga County Chamber of Commerce celebrated the Tioga United Way as their September 2025 Nonprofit Spotlight.

Gathering at the Tioga United Way office located at 146 Central Ave., Suite 3, in Owego, N.Y. on Sept. 17 were Tioga United Way Executive Director Bob Russell, CEO and President of the Tioga Chamber, Sabrina Henriques, and Megan Bonzek, Community Impact Coordinator from Visions Federal Credit Union. Visions FCU is the 2025 Business and Nonprofit Spotlight sponsor.

Henriques noted, “The Tioga United Way supports the well-being of Tioga County by funding and partnering with local nonprofits,” and added, “Through community giving, volunteer efforts, and targeted programs, they help meet critical needs, support families, and strengthen the overall quality of life for residents across the county.”

Russell stated, “We are honored to be part of helping to assist our community and partner agencies all here in Tioga County.”

Prior to the presentation, Russell took time to give an update on the Tioga United Way’s upcoming projects and special events.

First, and in conjunction with the Village of Owego, the Tioga United Way is launching a Hometown Heroes Banner Program, similar to those in neighboring communities.

Russell is pleased with the enthusiastic response he has received thus far and explained that the program will be a living tribute and a special way for the community to honor past and present members of the military, fire and EMS, and police.

Flags can be purchased for $150, which includes brackets. The size of the flag is two feet by four feet and will feature a double-sided image. The deadline to complete an application is April 1. The first round is planned to be installed before Memorial Day 2026.

The flags will be made by a local business and of solid material that should last upwards of five years. Russell is working with the Village to have their staff install and take down the flags; although still up for discussion, the best time to take them down is during the winter months.

Russell said, “We are super excited about this effort and are looking forward to a good response.”

If you would like to honor a loved one by purchasing a flag, please contact the Tioga United Way by calling or texting (607) 687-4028, or emailing director@tiogaunitedway.com.

Secondly, the Tioga United Way is also gearing up for their annual campaign.

Russell shared, “Everyone has been touched by one or more of the different agencies, whether it is Little League, the Boys & Girls Club, Girl Scouts, senior citizens’ groups, or more, so we appreciate any donation,” and added, “Our annual goal is $150K, so it’s especially important to come together as a community to keep these programs going, and this dollar amount helps cover all allocations to the 29 agencies.”

Russell suggested thinking about it this way and said, “Think about the $5 coffee you buy. Can you possibly sacrifice even one coffee a week to help the United Way in your community?”

By giving to one organization, the Tioga United Way, you are supporting all of the agencies. By giving, you are helping make Tioga County stronger and healthier. Tioga United Way supports agencies that provide programs for the elderly, youth, the disabled, the isolated, the hungry, and more.

And, a third line item is the eighth annual Tioga United Way Dancing United with the Starz 2025, scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Masquerade Party-themed event is planned for Tioga Downs Casino and Resort, located at 2384 W. River Rd. in Nichols, N.Y.

Doors open within the Tioga Ballroom at 5:30 p.m., with a bar and hors d’oeuvres, and a buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m.

The show will feature eight teams of dancers and is slated to start at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $100 per person, which includes the show and dinner buffet.

You can reserve tickets by calling or texting (607) 687-4028, using Venmo, or by email at director@tiogaunitedway.com. Or, make checks out to the Tioga United Way and mail them to 146 Central Ave., Suite 3, Owego, N.Y. 13827.

Keep in the know by following the Tioga United Way on Facebook or visiting their website, https://tiogaunitedway.com.