Programs, tours, and more at Tioga County’s Historical Society and Museum

Join Dr. Richard Quest as he delivers a riveting new presentation using recently uncovered Civil War family artifacts collected by Lt. Benjamin W. Loring while serving in the U.S. Navy aboard IronClads and Monitors. These incredible artifacts reveal some of the long- forgotten stories of the battles in the struggle for freedom and liberty that turned brother against brother.

Join Dr. Quest on Oct. 4, at 2 p.m., at the Tioga County Historical Society, located at 110 Front St. in Owego, for his presentation titled “In Small Things Remembered: A Civil War Story.” The program is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Oct. 11, the museum is proud to bring back an honored tradition: “Walk Among the Dead.” Participants will take a tour of Evergreen Cemetery in the Village of Owego and, along the way, meet several distinguished personalities who have risen from their graves to tell you their stories. The event will occur rain or shine, so dress accordingly. Walking up and down hills will also be a part of this event.

There are three tours: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. The cost is $30 per person, or $50 per couple. Each tour is limited to 20 people. In addition, participants may purchase a copy of Peter Gordon’s “An Evergreen Companion” for an additional $10. All proceeds benefit the museum, so sign up early and guarantee your spot.

The museum’s exhibit season closes on Oct. 11, as the museum moves to prepare for the 2025 O’ Tannenbaum event, which will have an official ribbon-cutting opening ceremony at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 7.

For further information or to sign up for one of the cemetery tours, you may call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.