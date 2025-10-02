Porchfest taking place October 5 in downtown Owego

By Wendy Post —

You won’t want to miss this year’s Owego Porchfest, set for Sunday, Oct. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Owego. Organized by the Historic Owego Marketplace, the event will feature over 50 groups performing live music on porches, balconies, and sidewalks throughout the village of Owego.

Music will fill the streets for the event, offering an opportunity for residents, both local and from out of town, to stroll through the Marketplace District and the streets downtown and view both commerce, as well as the historic nature of the homes, their buildings, and their porches!

As a sneak preview, some of the bands slated to perform include the Old Friends Band, Ghosties on Third, Folk Division, Krooked Knuckles Band, Blue Tonic, Crooked River Saints, Ciaira Bridges and Friends, and many more!

A combination of historic building fronts and residential homes with open porches, Owego will come alive with the sounds of music on Oct. 5, with the downtown merchants and residents extending a warm welcome to all!

You can view the complete schedule and map at www.owego.org. And don’t forget your folding chairs!