Town and Village of Owego to Host 10th Annual 9/11 Ceremony

The Town of Owego, in partnership with the Village of Owego Fire Department, will hold its 10th Annual 9/11 Remembrance and Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 11, at 8 a.m. at the Town’s 9-11 Memorial located in Hickories Park.

The ceremony will honor the heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, the first responders who gave their lives to save others, as well as the thousands of Americans who perished on that day.

Town Supervisor Donald Castellucci, Jr. encourages the public to attend and participate in this important remembrance.

“This ceremony provides our community with an opportunity to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice shown that day, and to ensure we never forget those who were lost,” said Castellucci.

The public is invited to join in commemorating this solemn anniversary and honoring the enduring legacy of service, sacrifice, and unity that arose from tragedy.