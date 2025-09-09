Tioga County Property Transactions

On Aug. 26, 2025, property located at 27 Glen Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Trudy Bentley to Ashleigh Cron for $145,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 417 Loder St., Village of Waverly, from Scot Sinsbaugh to Joseph Stermer and Naomi Blythe for $95,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 330 Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Brian and Lynn Kennedy to Ryan and Bryanna Hewitt for $275,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 364-366 Broad St., Village of Waverly, from Cassidy Realty NY LLC to First National Bank of America for $178,500.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 6131 St Rt 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Chester and Peggy Pierce to Joseph and Kristine Tomazin for $38,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 7 Overbrook Dr., Town of Owego, from Nicholas and Courtney Spencer to Trever Albright and Karabi Chakraborty for $330,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 522 Clark St., Village of Waverly, from Janet Rafferty by POA and Debra Hares as POA to Kristen and Brian Rafferty for $165,000.

On Aug. 27, 2025, property located at 21 Griffin Dr., Town of Owego, from Kristen and Brian Rafferty to Emily Arnold for $184,000.

On Aug. 29, 2025, property located at 8873 West Creek Rd., Town of Berkshire, from Lori Staba to Justin Laudig and Sarah Watkins Laudig for $20,000.

On Aug. 29, 2025, property located at 14 Riverview Rd., Town of Owego, from Nazin Murad to Shuli Pervin for $230,000.

On Aug. 29, 2025, property located at 7 North Chemung St., Village of Waverly, from Reeves Real Estate LLC to Carl Porter for $138,000.

On Aug. 29, 2025, property located at 41 Glenmary Dr., Tioga, from Gregory Leska Jr. to Musso Properties LLC for $90,000.