Cross-Country to Light Up OFA’s Campus on September 19

On Friday, Sept. 19, Owego Free Academy’s Cross Country will be hosting the 2nd Annual Night Invitational with over 30 teams from the area for an unforgettable night of racing!

They are thrilled to host some of the top runners in cross country for an incredible night on the Owego Free Academy campus.

“This isn’t your average invite; it’s a cross-country party with a stopwatch,” the organizers exclaimed.

New this year, they will be adding a 5K to the evening that is open to everyone. As the air grows crisp, the illuminated campus transforms into a vibrant, festive course, glowing under strings of lights with live music and alive with fall spirit.

Whether you’re a serious runner or just there for the fun, this night run is all about community, creativity, and celebration.

Don’t miss out! Grab your glow gear, rally your friends, and get ready to light up the night at Owego Free Academy’s Night 5K.

Running, walking, serious or silly, this event welcomes all. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Owego/NightInvite to register today!

The schedule is as follows: 5:45 Kids Run (1K), 6:05 Mod Boys (1.65mi), 6:35 Mod Girls (1.65mi), 7:05 JV Boys 5K, 7:40 JV Girls 5K, 8:20 Var Boys 5K, 8:50 Var Girls 5K, and the Open 5K is at 9:30 p.m. for a cost of $15.