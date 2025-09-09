Tioga Opportunities, Inc. Celebrates 60 Years of Service with a Community Celebration!  

Tioga Opportunities, Inc. invites the community to a special event celebrating its 60th anniversary on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Countryside Community Center, located at 9 Sheldon Guile Blvd. in Owego.

This milestone marks six decades of dedicated service to individuals and families across Tioga County, and the celebration promises to be a joyful reflection of that legacy. Guests of all ages can look forward to a day filled with exciting activities, entertainment, and surprises.

Among the highlights are free food and ice cream, live music by Bob Russell with R & R Entertainment, and the popular Physics Bus, which brings hands-on science fun to life.

Visitors will also enjoy a stop by the Family Reading Partnership Book Bus, promoting literacy and a love of reading for children and families.

Adding to the excitement, the event will feature games, assorted kids’ crafts, and a dunk tank. Animal lovers won’t want to miss the chance to meet mini horses and learn fascinating facts and see birds of prey. And with many other surprises planned throughout the day, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re proud to celebrate 60 years of service alongside the community that has supported us every step of the way,” said Christine Shaver, Executive Director of Tioga Opportunities, Inc. “This event is a heartfelt thank-you to our neighbors, partners, and friends. We hope you’ll join us for a day of fun as we honor the past 60 years and look ahead to all that is still to come.”

This event is made possible thanks to sponsorship from Visions Federal Credit Union and Chemung Canal Trust Company.

For more information about the event or TOI’s programs and services, please call (607) 687- 4222 or visit www.tiogaopp.org.