Summer 2025; Adventures with Troop 38 and 638

By Scoutmaster Patrick —

What connects a local pond, Stillwater Reservoir, Lake Waneta, and the excitement of the Tioga County Fair? As you probably guessed, these are the areas where Troops 38 and 638 adventured this summer!

Around the time school was coming to a close, our troops decided to complete a five-day four-night canoe trip to the Stillwater Reservoir. Before the trip, however, it was essential that scouts were prepared with canoeing knowledge.

Thanks to a local farmer who let us use their pond, we located and transported 14 canoes so that both scouts and leaders could practice their canoeing skills. Two scouts volunteered to “swamp” their canoe to demonstrate “canoe over canoe” T-rescue. Scouting prepares youth for such incidents, and fortunately for us, we did not have to utilize those skills on the trip over Memorial weekend.

On the Thursday before Memorial Day, the scouts packed up, loaded their canoes, and traveled north to Adirondack Park. Our destination for the night was a church in Old Forge that allowed us to sleep over, so we were in position for an early morning launch. Friday morning, we completed our journey to the Stillwater Reservoir, selected our campsite, divided into three patrols, and canoed off in three different directions.

All three groups were able to set up a canoe “sail” using a tarp and canoe paddles. One group had the wind in their favor and was able to sail over two miles! Compared to other multi-day, “high adventure” trips our troops have participated in, this was on the easier side.

Over the next three days and two nights, we explored this remarkable area. Each group hiked up to a fire tower, canoed several miles, camped on islands, and, in true Troop 38/638 fashion, attempted to keep dry from the rain!

Experience is vital in remote wilderness areas such as Stillwater. Along with “being prepared” for the weather and potential canoe rescues, each group had three adults who all had years of backwoods experience as well as advanced medical training. The trip was a success, with only the canoes taking on minor dings and scratches. On these trips, scouts have to be self-sufficient. They must be prepared for various weather conditions and other unpredictable events. The memories from these trips will last a lifetime, as scouts will now have “bragging rights” for finishing this trip.

Summer break had started, and for scouts, that meant summer camp! Both troops attended Camp Gorton on Waneta Lake in Dundee, New York for an entire week. During this week, scouts worked on skills and earned badges such as swimming, archery, range activities, lashing, wilderness survival, metalworking, welding, and more. They camped in canvas wall tents for the entire week with a buddy, and some even slept in survival shelters they built themselves. Teamwork and communication were essential, as were several games of Gaga ball!

With summer slowly coming to an end, the scouts had one more mini-adventure in mind. This year, at the Tioga County Fair, the scouts have set up a booth where all youth can challenge themselves to some (Velcro) tomahawk throwing. Friday night, they set up camp behind the booth and spent the night at the fairgrounds.

In late August, the youth leaders from each troop will attend another overnight camping trip where they will use this time to plan future camping trips and monthly themes. Already, scouts are talking about what activities they would like to plan. The goal is to have a variety. From camping in remote locations to someone’s backyard, from biking to canoeing, to hiking, and skiing, we cannot do it all, but we will try!

If you or someone you know is interested in Scouts BSA, there are two troops and a Cub Scout Pack in Owego that would welcome all youth. The programs that Troops 38 (for boys) and Troop 638 (for girls) offer in Owego are for youth ages 11-17. Cub Scout Pack 37’s programming is designed for youth (boys and girls) under the age of 11.

Contact scouttroop38@gmail.com for more information about any of the above programs.