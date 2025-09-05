‘Close Encounters in Newark Valley’ to be presented at Community Connection

On Sept. 8, “Close Encounters in Newark Valley” will be presented by Ed Nizalowski at Community Connection, located on Main Street in Newark Valley, New York. The presentation begins with lunch at 11:30 a.m., followed by the presentation.

On April 24, 1964, a Newark Valley farmer by the name of Gary Wilcox claimed to have had a two-hour conversation with two Martians. In the process of doing research into this particularly interesting piece of local history, Ed Nizalowski learned that the Wilcox encounter was only one of many unusual encounters in the Southern Tier and upstate New York during the period from 1964 to 1971. Several of these encounters were investigated by the Air Force for their Project Blue Book.

In the opinion of many “ufologists,” the Wilcox encounter is one of the most significant close encounters of this kind in world history, and the date of April 24, 1964, included two other encounters of significance. One took place that morning in Sullivan County, Pa., and the other in the afternoon in Socorro, New Mexico, involving police officer Lonny Zamora.

Lynne Weldon of Dryden, N.Y. has put together a program examining these three encounters, which can be accessed on YouTube by entering “Lynne Weldon Gary Wilcox” in the search engine.

His program includes interviews with both Wilcox and Zamora.