National Night Out set for Tuesday; Initiative brings police and community together

[By Wendy Post]

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday in August that promotes police-community partnerships, neighborhood camaraderie, and safer living environments, is set for Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Owego. The free event will take place from 5-9 p.m. at the Tioga County Fairgrounds and is hosted by the Owego Police Department in partnership with other law enforcement agencies.

Owego Police Chief Joseph Kennedy first brought National Night Out to the fairgrounds several years ago, and even launched Project 365, an effort to help the homeless, in conjunction with the annual event. The launch prompted efforts that take place today through Renewal Ranch in Owego, where the homeless are assisted daily.

Fashioned similarly to Owego’s Village Appreciation Night held in the fall, the event will feature food and refreshments, local businesses for a touch-a-truck, displays and activities provided through EMS, law enforcement, and fire officials, face painting, a helicopter landing, a car cruise-in, live music, and fireworks.

Local organizations, according to Chief Kennedy, are welcome to table at the event, and he expects folks from a variety of agencies to interact with the community.

Over on the agricultural stage on Tuesday, Local Honey will open things up, followed by Binghamton’s Wu-Twang, a 4-piece band that wields a powerful, eclectic catalog of favorite new country, rock, and pop.

Established in 2022, Wu-Twang is made up of old friends and seasoned players from former regionally/nationally touring bands. Featuring Bill VanDuesen (Dropclutch) on vocals and guitar, Joshua Skellett (Flaw) on bass, Darek Kotas (Ruination) on guitar, and Todd Russell (Esquela) on drums, the Wu-Twang boys are not strangers to the live-music scene. You can catch them at National Night Out for a 6:30-9 p.m. performance.

Opening for Wu-Twang will be Local Honey, a dynamic duo from Johnson City, New York, that plays classic and modern acoustic rock, folk, Americana, bluegrass, and more. The duo features Joe Stento on guitar, harmonica, and vocals, and Joy Carr on vocals, percussion, and ukulele.

The music, the food, and the fun is open to the community, free of charge.

Sponsors for the event include John and Stephanie Whitmore, owners of The Cellar Restaurant and Pumpelly Estates, who are presenting the fireworks; Owego’s Police Benevolent Association (PBA), and the Owego Police Department; C.H.O.W., and Good Neighbors out of Binghamton are also supporting the event with food donations.