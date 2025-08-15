Tioga Downs to Host GRAMMY-Winning Country Star Carly Pearce on August 28

Tioga Downs has announced the next installment of its summer concert series, sponsored by Mirabito and Pepsi, featuring GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning country music star Carly Pearce.

Praised for her timeless country sound and honest lyrics, Pearce’s journey from leaving home at 16 years old to sing at Dollywood to now becoming an award-winning Grand Ole Opry member with four No. 1 hit singles is a testament to her dedication and passion for country music. Her latest album, hummingbird, received critical acclaim, with its PLATINUM-certified lead single “we don’t fight anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton earning Pearce her second GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and fifth Top 5 Country Radio hit, and the blazing “truck on fire” currently rising on country radio.

Pearce’s critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29 includes Country Radio chart-toppers “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde and PLATINUM-certified “What He Didn’t Do.” For the PLATINUM-certified “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Pearce picked up her second consecutive ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022 and marked the third duet between two solo women to top Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. The song also took home the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year and won a GRAMMY® Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, marking Pearce’s first and making history as the first female pairing to win in the category.

In addition, Pearce’s 3x PLATINUM-certified “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Lee Brice won both the 2020 CMA Awards Musical Event and 2021 ACM Awards Music Event, plus ACM Single of the Year.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to host Carly Pearce, an incredible talent, and we are confident that the community will love this Kentucky native and her unique style,” said Tioga Downs Chairman Jeff Gural.

Tickets for the concert are $45 and can be purchased at the Tioga Downs Gift Shop or online through Ticketmaster.

For more information about concerts at Tioga Downs, visit www.tiogadowns.com.