Portararo and Donholt swap wins at Champion Speedway

By Jason Bonsignore —

Spencer Portararo, the reigning track champion at Champion Speedway, is possibly the fastest rider on the East Coast in a straight line but has lacked consistency and has been plagued with mechanical gremlins this season. It was only a matter of time before he got back into the winner’s circle, and it all came together for him on July 26, during Jagger Roberts Night, as the Justice Brothers/ ODI Grips/ Cloud 9/ Harman Boyz/ Mr. Risky sponsored rider went undefeated for a clean sweep of the evening!

Portararo had the gate four starting position and made the initial start and was leading the feature when two riders came together and went down, bringing out a stoppage. The nearly same exact situation occurred on the second try, with Portararo again leading, and you could see frustration in his eyes as the red flag came out a second time.

He was not to be denied, though, as he made another excellent start on the third attempt and was never seriously challenged for the lead, although Owego’s “Flyin'” Brian Hollenbeck put in a nice ride for a solid second place ahead of Levi “Hornet” Harris, Casey Donholt,, and Mike Cortese, in that order, for the Main.

Youngster sensation Cody “The Kid” Pierce, only 14, won the 150 JR, 250 JR, and Division 2 features all in one evening, besting local Owego legend Alex “Hazard” Heath in the D-2 final.

The results for Aug. 2, The Larry and Kathy McBride Memorial, were slightly different in D-1 and D-2!

Casey “Dominator” Donholt, still the top starter and most consistent rider at the track, was back on top for his 13th McBride Memorial win! He used his gate one start position to his advantage as the track had dried out too much and the outside had gone away. He rocked into the lead and never looked back on his Matrafailo racing GM.

This time, it was Portararo who would settle for second, just ahead of “The Flying Mullet” Stewart, Cortese, and “Fast” Albert Smith!

In D-2 this time, the old veteran, Heath, sponsored by Miller Brewery, would get his revenge on the teenage sensation, Pierce, using his track craft, stronger starting ability, and peak physical conditioning to outdistance The Kid! Heath’s wins are always popular with the local crowd!

Zachary Ostrander put on an impressive ride in D-3 over “Rayzor” Ray Schweiger, where they had a nice battle for four laps to take the checkered flag.

Pierce was again the JR D-1 winner, but Jaden Slate rode flawlessly to win the JR D-2 Final.

Champion Speedway plays host to the Danny Moonbeam NY State Championship Final on Saturday, Aug. 16, and then hosts the U.S. Open National Championships on Labor Day weekend, where eight visiting riders are scheduled, including current AMA U.S. National Champion Broc Nicol!

More information can always be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.