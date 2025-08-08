Celebrating 170 Years; Experiencing the action, thrills, and fun at the Tioga County Fair

By Wendy Post —

Sunny skies and cooler weather dominated this year’s Tioga County Fair, held in Owego, New York. The oldest running “county” fair and the second oldest in New York, trailing just behind the New York State Fair, this year’s tradition continued on Tuesday, Aug. 5, and was officiated with a lineup of dignitaries and those working behind the scenes of the weeklong fair.

A noon ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, hosted by Sabrina Henriques, PhD, President and CEO, Tioga County Chamber of Commerce, saw Richard Ball, Commissioner of New York State’s Agriculture and Markets, in attendance and also marked the fair’s 170th year, making it the oldest among county fairs.

Commissioner Ball, who took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and enjoyed some time at the fair, congratulated those involved behind the scenes and emphasized the importance of agriculture in New York State and the events that promote agriculture.

The commissioner, who is busy promoting agriculture across all areas of the state, continued to Batavia, New York, and is making the circuit before things come together agriculturally at this year’s New York State Fair, taking place Aug. 20 through Sept. 1, 2025 in Syracuse, New York.

Eric Johnson, who is serving as the fair board’s president, officiated things for this year’s fair at around noon on Tuesday, with Commissioner Ball, local and county dignitaries, and the folks who support this long-running event surrounding him on the Agricultural Society’s Sound Stage.

Johnson thanked everyone who has worked hard to keep the tradition of the county fair alive: the community that supports the fair, and encouraged everyone to come down for a great time, all for one gate price.

Henriques stated that the Chamber of Commerce was very excited to be a part of this year’s fair, celebrating 170 years.

“That says a lot,” she exclaimed.

Over near the Clover Cafe, and in a field where nearby vendors could be seen in the backdrop, the Tioga County Farm Bureau was host to the Youth Pork Chop BBQ on Tuesday. Proceeds from this event benefit Tioga County 4-H and FFA programs.

At noon, organizers exclaimed that they had sold 650 pork chop dinners so far on Tuesday’s opening day of the fair.

Larry French and his wife, Tammy French, went for some snacks at the Clover Cafe, which was serving up hamburgers, nachos, and other treats to support the local 4H program. Tammy and Larry French said they had come because their granddaughters, Ariah and Cora French, were showing goats as 4H members.

“The grandkids wanted us to come,” said Tammy, who, along with her husband, made time to get to the fair this year.

Inside the Clover Cafe, longtime friends Irene Edwards and Debbie Brink were catching up. “We live here; it’s the first day of the fair,” Edwards said, “so, of course, it made sense to come by.”

Brink said that although her children were grown and had moved away, and even though she used to come to the fair more often in her youth, she still enjoys coming to it.

Mark Liddle said he traveled from just outside Binghamton, New York, to attend the fair.

“I had never actually been to the Tioga County Fair,” Liddle said. “It was getting near lunchtime, and I just never really took the time.”

A copy of the Owego Pennysaver Fair Guide in his hands, he was looking forward to coming back with family during the week for things like the rodeo and the demolition derby.

Tuesday was the fair’s free admission day, with no midway or rides. There were, however, agricultural-related exhibits during the day from 4-H and FFA chapters from around Tioga County: the Youth Horse, Goat, and Sheep Shows, and more.

Tioga County Soil and Water, Farm Bureau, and the Ag Resource Group offered family activities and exhibits showcasing local agriculture.

Things continued with Wednesday evening’s demolition derby action at the grandstands at 7 p.m., and the Midway and rides opened up Wednesday through Friday at 2 p.m., and on Saturday at noon, operated by Gillette Shows. All are included with a gate admission charge of $15 cash or $16 credit.

With a Wednesday deadline for print, we did not have time to highlight the demolition derby in this report, but be sure to find The Owego Pennysaver Press on Facebook to view more photos and videos from the Tioga County Fair attractions and events.

(Lauren Royce contributed to this story.)