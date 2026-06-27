An Invitation to the Trout Ponds

[By Ed Nizalowski, historian]

“Grand Opening of the Newark Valley Trout Ponds — 2,000 healthy, handsome trout on exhibition”

This was a headline for an article in the Owego Gazette on June 8, 1871. A group had travelled from Owego for the opening festivities and was very impressed by the work that Messrs. Waring and Davidge had done. In the space of two years, 13 ponds had been completed, “literally alive with beautiful trout” that were from eight to 15 inches in length and weighed between one-quarter to two pounds each. At the terminus of the ponds, there was a hatching house, where 60,000 trout had been released.

Norman K. Waring, a builder of wooden bridges throughout the United States, had principal charge of the works, and had definitely applied his handiwork to the grounds. There was an elegant pavilion capable of accommodating 300 to 400 people, a bowling alley, a croquet court, and a baseball diamond. Mr. Waring had not forgotten the natural world: “The grounds are splendidly shaded with an abundance of trees of natural growth and are covered with comfortable seats beneath stately forest trees, and by the side of cold refreshing springs.”

There were two good hotels in Newark Valley at the time — the Newark Valley House (the present site of the Municipal Building) and the Dimmick House, near the Depot of the Southern Central Railroad. The Dimmick was not quite complete, but it was still open for customers.

The writer for The Gazette believed that 800 people came on opening day. He felt he was speaking for the group when he said that the Trout Ponds “offer greater attractions to pleasure seekers than any other resort in this region of country.” [Remember, this was four years before Hiawatha Island.]

Music for the occasion was provided by Messrs. Paris and Smith, assisted by members of the Ahwaga Cornet Band.

As with many facilities in rural America, the Trout Ponds went into decline, reaching a low point in the 1940’s and 1950’s. In 1954 the Ponds were sold to the Village of Newark Valley for one dollar, and clean-up began in 1957.

Today, Trout Ponds Park is a site for community events, equipped with pavilions, a playground, a basketball court, baseball diamonds, and summer entertainment. Weddings have been held on the beautiful gateway bridge, followed by a reception held at a pavilion. One of the newer additions is a one-mile Fitness Trail.