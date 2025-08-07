Dash for Cash Returns to the Tioga County Fair

Hold onto your hats; the thrilling Dash for Cash horse-and-rider sprint is back at the Tioga County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 7, with qualifiers at 3 p.m., and the finals at 7 p.m. This fast-paced, family-favorite event is now proudly hosted by Broken B Rodeo, bringing authentic rodeo action to the heart of Owego.
What is Dash for Cash? Riders race their horses in a straight line, pivot tightly around a barrel, and charge back to the finish, all in a battle against the clock. Knock over a barrel and you’re out!
The total purse is $1,500; 1st Place: $500; 2nd Place: $400; 3rd Place: $300; 4th Place: $200; 5th Place: $100.
The entry fee is $27 (credit card) or $25 (cash) per rider.
Gate admission to the fair is $16, or $15 if paying cash.
Pre-registration is encouraged by Monday, Aug. 5. Secure a form from www.tiogacofair.com.
Registration for the event on Aug. 7 begins at 3 p.m., qualifying runs begin at 4 p.m.
Each rider runs individually against the clock. The top two times from each rotation move to the finals. Finalists compete head-to-head for prize money and glory.
Before and after the Dash for Cash, Broken B Rodeo will present a genuine professional rodeo experience, featuring real rodeo athletes, high-speed events, and unforgettable action under the lights. This is not an exhibition! It’s the real deal, right here in Tioga County.
Whether you’re a longtime rodeo fan or new to the sport, this is one evening you won’t want to miss!
