Owego Hose Team Competes in CNY Firematics

Owego Hose Teams, Inc. competed in the firematic hose races held at the 131th Annual Central New York Firefighter’s Association (CNYFA) convention last weekend in New York Mills. The races are timed events where firefighters test their skills. Teams of five members must connect nozzles to hoses, hoses to hoses, and hoses to the fire hydrant, and knock down targets in the quickest time.

Owego placed first in Ladder, Wye, and Straight Lay races, defeating competitors from Homer, New York Mills, Oriskany, Westmoreland, and Whitesboro Fire Departments. Owego team members included Kaleb Ellis, Danny Gavin, Tim Gavin, Pat Gavin, and Mike MacNaughton.

Race times for Owego were as follows: First (1st) Place Ladder Race – Owego Hose Team – 15.37 seconds; First (1st) Place Wye Race – Owego Hose Team – 32.16 seconds; First (1st) Place Straight Lay – Owego Hose Team – 17.97 seconds.

Hose races improve basic firefighting skills and will return to Owego in 2027 as part of the Central Convention, last held in Owego in 2021. One of the first recorded hose race competitions held in Owego was in 1895 at the Owego Driving Park, with prizes awarded to teams winning the hook and ladder and hose relay.

Tentative dates for the 2027 convention are July 8-11.