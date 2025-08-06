Triple Cities Soul Machine to close out Wednesday’s Concerts in the Park series

By Wendy Post —

The Tioga Arts Council presents its final performance in the 2025 Concerts in the Park series on Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 7-9 p.m. This free concert will take place under the bandshell at Hickories Park in Owego.

For the final show of the season, Triple Cities Soul Machine will be bringing “the funk and soul in full force!”

“Our rhythms are irresistible, our grooves are unforgettable, and our mission is simple: get you on your feet and dancing like there’s no tomorrow.”

The band performs tunes from Aretha, Stevie, and Michael, through Dua Lipa and Paramore to Lawrence, Couch, and Lake Street Dive.

You can learn more about the band at https://www.tcsoulmachine.com/.

Bring your lawn chairs and a picnic, kick back, and enjoy live music this Wednesday.

In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move to the Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front St. in Owego. This decision will be made on the day of the event and posted on TAC’s email, website, and social media.

Concerts in the Park are free and sponsored, in part, by the Town of Owego.