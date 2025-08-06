Letter: Langworthy Scorns the Constitution

The First Amendment of the Constitution states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

If you are legally in the United States, you are among “the people.” There is no limitation as to citizenship as there is in other amendments.

In his recent explanation of a proposed law he sponsors, Nick Langworthy states that with respect to the Constitution’s First Amendment: “There is a stark difference between an American citizen exercising their First Amendment rights and a foreign national here on a student visa.” His statement is false. There is no difference: “Congress shall make no law…”

There are legitimate reasons for deporting a non-citizen. Speaking out, writing articles, and participating in peaceful assemblies are not among the legitimate reasons for deportation.

Langworthy brags that his Veto Your Visas Act (H.R 2204): “requires institutions of higher education to promptly report to the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVIS) under ICE if a student on a J-1 or F-1 visa is found participating in or endorsing terrorist activity. It also empowers the Secretary of State to revoke such visas upon verification and mandates the Secretary of Homeland Security to initiate removal proceedings.”

As abhorrent as some speech may be, Congress is prohibited from censorship. More to the point, criticisms of an administration’s policies or actions, or lack of action, are what voting citizens are entitled to hear; no matter the source, no matter how embarrassing.

Should a Rotary exchange student, an AFS exchange student, or a college student speak out against what she sees as a violation of human rights inside or outside the US, there is no reason to ship her to a prison camp in anticipation of deportation.

Nibbling away at your rights under the Constitution, your right to hear other opinions, is sinister. Where does it stop? Langworthy has reneged on his oath to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. He is not worthy of your trust.

Sincerely,

James King

Republican Candidate for Congress