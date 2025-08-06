Tioga County Property Transactions

On July 22, 2025, property located at 37 King Point Circle, Town of Owego, from Rachel Lu-Do and Trevor Gomes to Elijah and Mary Emmons for $440,000.

On July 22, 2025, property located at 230 Legge Hill Rd., Town of Candor, from Keith Jastremsky to Khuba International In for $98,000.

On July 23, 2025, property located at 159 Long Creek Rd., Town of Owego, from Amanda Barnhart to Kolden and Gabrielle Foster for $125,000.

On July 23, 2025, property located at 538 Spencer Rd., Town of Candor, from Elen Ridley to Christopher Ridley for $157,000.

On July 24, 2025, property located at 6629 St. Rt. 38, Town of Newark Valley, from Heather Gunther as POA and Kenneth Brown as POA, and Marie Brown by POA to Bryant Stevens and Diane Bennett for $180,851.

On July 25, 2025, property located at 203 Clinton Ave., Village of Waverly, from Linda Schiavoni to Hailey Payne and Shane McCormick for $163,240.

On July 25, 2025, property located at 371 W. Candor Rd., Town of Candor, from Gloria Ward Revocable Living Trust to Mariad Farms INc. for $50,294.

On July 25, 2025, property located at 46 Light Rd., Town of Richford, from Jianwei Chen to Ho Jeong Choi for $160,000.