Readers’ Column for the week of August 3, 2025

I want to thank the reader from last week for informing us about the latest move by the Newark Valley government to ignore its residents. This is not new and in the past has been openly expressed. The real problem is that more responsive residents will not step forward and run for mayor or trustee.

There should be a littering fine for all political campaign signs left up for more than three days after an election concludes. This is for you Mr. Dapolito. Your signs are littering the county well after the election. Please go pick them up.

I would like to give a BIG THANKS to Jared Martin for donating his time, equipment, monetary donation, and delivery of three tons of topsoil to Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley after the flooding. Thank you!

To the people wanting to point the “guns of government” at their neighbors for having chickens: They’re birds! If they are free-range and roam into your yard or garden, simply go and gently chase them away. Chickens have no idea what “laws” or “ordinances” are. For the love of Source, have a little empathy and compassion for your fellow humans and their feathered friends. ~~ Yours in Good Human Faith, Erica Tapia

The business of big pharma is, “A Patient Cured Is a Customer Lost.” A cure makes money once; managing symptoms makes money forever. That’s the model. One pill leads to five more. Every solution creates new problems, and every side effect becomes another product line. For every illness treated, a dozen more are created. Remember, your doctor is only looking after one thing, and it’s not you; it’s his bottom line. The goal was never your good health; it was lifelong dependency, and it’s worth billions. Do your own research. Be “pro you.” Because your doctor is not.

I find it disappointing that the NV taxes go up with nothing to show for it. There are flood victims in the village, and sidewalks and roads that need repair, etc. Future spending is now for a new back parking lot for the village building. For what? I’m sure glad we can make the building look pretty while the rest of the community’s walkways and roads are falling apart. I say we merge the village with the township, paying county and township taxes instead of an additional tax for the village. Take care of your residents in this community.

I was just wondering if the Town of Candor still has a junk ordinance and if they enforce it.

Why are none of the road shoulders getting mowed in the Town of Owego? Did Roberts sell the mowers to buy himself a fancy new truck?

Hello, I live on Lower Forest Hill Road, and I’m hoping your readers can help with a question. A number of neighbors have noticed another person in our neighborhood burning garbage every night. Is there a proper agency in the town to report this to? It’s not an emergency situation; we would like the burning to stop, and the neighbor hasn’t done that. Thank you.

Where is the Owego Village Code enforcement, and the Owego treasurer’s clerk? The treasurer’s building has a new porch in a historic zone with no posted permit. Looks like there’s a setback problem, as well as replacing eight or nine windows without any permit or at least without any posted permit. So what’s going on here? The Village officials do not need to post a permit when they build, or did they not get a regular building permit and historic approval? Thank you.

I live in Newark Valley on Rock Street, and my house was adversely affected by the flood. I’m sending out a big note of appreciation to the Mayor of Newark Valley, Matt, the public works director, all his workers, and all the other towns that came. It was such a quick response. Within 10 minutes, everyone was here helping us. It went on all week, nothing but hard work; heroes all! Thank you so much!

National Political Viewpoints

“On Sunday, David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt of the New York Times reported that the price tag for renovating the ‘free’ Boeing 747-8 President Donald J. Trump accepted from Qatar appears to be close to a billion dollars of taxpayer money. The reporters explored a ‘mysterious $934 million transfer of funds’ from a program to modernize the country’s ground-based nuclear missiles to an unnamed classified project. Air Force officials told them privately that the transfer is for upgrading the plane for use as Air Force One.” — Heather Cox Richardson, July 28, 2025.

Batteries do not make electricity; they store electricity made elsewhere, primarily produced by coal, uranium, natural gas, and diesel. Small amounts of electricity are produced by wind, solar, and hydro. So, your argument that an EV is a zero-emissions vehicle is a lie! — Captain America

Only a liberal would take constitutional rights away from law-abiding citizens, yet give full constitutional rights to illegals. — Mama Gump

Just one more thing, “If the Jan. 6 defendants were the criminals, why did autopen Joe pardon the investigative committee.” — Studebaker Hawk

BTW, adults over 50 are at risk of developing venous insufficiency; chances increase with age and a number of other factors.

It’s true the country was run into the ground by the Biden administration. Republicans were never silent about it. The Trump administration is trying to fix things, but the radical Democratic judges keep stopping progress. They are fighting the deportation of lifelong criminal illegal immigrants. I guess they didn’t know we have enough criminals of our own.

Thanks, Jim Outman, for your letter. It’s good to know there are other patriots and people who don’t worship legacy media in the Owego area.

Isn’t it kind of funny that all the information being uncovered about Trump colluding with Russia is only proving that Obama and his administration set it all up?

So the Wall Street Journal broke a story about a typewritten note with a hand-drawn picture on it and said it was from Trump to Epstein. Where’s the proof that Donald Trump had anything to do with it? Democrats have continually made statements about things he has done. They never provide any proof, even when they swear they have proof, like Adam Schiff during the Russia hoax witch hunt.

In response to a recent LTE, unfortunately, I think you are taking restrictions on international travel too personally. This country is so full of international terrorists who are hiding right in front of our eyes because of Joe Bide’s policies. We can’t afford to just let people enter willy-nilly. In addition, we have already had bioterror threats brought about by scientists. Yes, it’s sad we are forced to protect our citizens by hurting somebody’s feelings and travel plans, but what should we do?

“According to court records, Trump flew on Epstein’s plane at least seven times. Now, that doesn’t mean he did anything illegal, but it’s not a great look when you fly on the pedophile’s plane enough times to earn ‘Diamond Pervert’ status. Don’t go in the lounge.” — Stephen Colbert

This is to all of the Christians who are still supporting Trump. He has broken so many commandments, and he continues to lie, cheat, and steal. He cheated on every one of his three wives, and he has conned the poor into believing he cares about them when he clearly only cares about his rich friends and himself. It makes me so sad to think that people of faith have fallen for such an evil human being.

I see my comment regarding a letter to the editor (July 20) that I did not finish reading because it used an offensive, crude, ugly, and unnecessarily vulgar phrase starting with “p” that was not printed in the July 27 column. A certain (exceedingly juvenile) party is trying to make being crass fashionable. It actually just makes our citizenry and politicians look ignorant. Will you print this, or are you okay with this country’s descent into vileness of all kinds, from both sides? Shouldn’t somebody have some decency and standards?

Those declaring “No Kings Day” couldn’t better illustrate the epidemic of ignorance. They cannot better illustrate the destruction of American education. There are 13 reigning kings and queens in Europe. They rule with a brutal and pitiless hand. They have reduced their citizens to the status of starving serfs. These are constitutional monarchies. These kings and queens are the cultural representatives of the realm and provide cultural cohesiveness and a sense of community. This is exactly what the leftists want to destroy. For good Americans, this is embraced in the Founding Fathers, “Love thy Neighbor,” and pity those who know not what they do.

I see where Trump’s approval rate is down to 37%.

A normal president would NOT consider pardoning Ghislaine Maxwell. Said he hasn’t thought about it but has the power to do so. She’s lied under oath, has been to trial, and was found guilty of sex trafficking. And why is the Deputy AG questioning her in prison? She’s not to be believed. Trump won’t release the files, so what would be his purpose in hiding the files and possibly pardoning her? Think about it.

Under the Trump administration, they were incinerating millions and millions of pounds of food. Why? You know the children in Gaza’s children are starving to death. Monsters! That’s all I can call them.

Is the leader of the free world allowed to take our freedom away?

Letitia James, please resign from politics!

It’s stupid to blame the Republicans for the flooding in Texas and elsewhere.

I’m afraid the Pennysaver is turning into a Trump-hating rag.