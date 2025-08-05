Demo Derby Action at this year’s County Fair

By Lauren Royce —

Derby organizer Rob Browne is looking forward to another fantastic round of the demo derbies on Aug. 6 and 8, with the action everyone’s been waiting for starting at 7 p.m. both nights.

“We do a stock class, modified class for the compacts Wednesday night, and then Friday we do stocks, modified, minivans, and full-size trucks,” Browne said, “We do everything on Friday night.”

Browne knows this event is one that draws a crowd every time.

“If it weren’t for the demolition derbies, there wouldn’t be a whole lot of fun at the fair,” he said. The last car still running after all the smashing is done will be crowned the winner. Browne, one of the only triple crown winners in the derby feature world, said he retired from running in the derbies himself about 12 years ago.

“I’ve done it since I’ve been 12, 13 years old. My parents were in it, grandparents were in it. But I’ve been doing the officiating of this one, I think for six years now,” Browne said. “But I used to be the runner in the derby. So after I kind of retired from smashing myself, it was time to help out the fairs and give back.”

Participation varies, and last year’s flooding put a damper on things with extremely muddy conditions. What the fair needs is just a good week of dry time to get the car counts up, he said, and he hopes to get as many as 160 cars signed up in the two nights.

Browne said many of the old cars from years past no longer run, and people more often are having to travel south to get cars for the derby. But the derby is on Browne’s mid-year round, and something he always looks forward to.

The $16 fair admission (or $15 cash) grants visitors access to the entire fairgrounds, rides, exhibits, attractions, and grandstand seating for the Derby included.

Details for drivers: Arrival and registration is from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 6. The driver entry fee is $50 per car, with $25 due at the gate and $25 due at derby registration. It covers one car and one driver’s access to the pits.

Also on Friday evening, Aug. 8, the Kids Power Wheel Derby will take place at 6 p.m., and prior to Friday’s demolition derby action. Admission to these grandstand events is free with your gate admission.

Visit www.tiogacofair.com for all of the details and derby rules.