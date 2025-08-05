Valu Home Center closes in Owego

On Saturday, July 26 at 5 p.m., Valu Home Center, located at 1149 Route 17C in Owego, closed its doors for good. The customers and employees expressed disappointment about the closing, which followed a closure by Grand Union earlier this year. The Owego Pharmacy and Dollar General are the only remaining tenants at the site.

Valu Home Center in Cortland also shut its doors. Dave Pedro, the store manager and owner, would like to thank all of the customers over the years, and the employees that worked for Valu Home Center.