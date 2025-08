The community is invited to join the Owego Kiwanis Club, which will be celebrating a century of service with an event on Aug. 13, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Teen Center of the Owego Boys and Girls Club, located at 201 Erie St. in Owego.

Guests are welcome to come and honor their history, connect with fellow members and community partners, and look ahead to the next 100 years of impact.

Light refreshments will be provided.