Teenage Takeover at Champion Speedway

By Jason Bonsignore —

It was a terrible start to the 2025 racing season for all motorsports facilities in the Northeast, with the record amount of rainfall, and although it also suffered harshly financially, Champion Speedway in Nichols braved the storm, so to speak, and recently had the most motorcycle racing entries at its July 12 event of any Speedway track in the country!

The great news about the competitor base this season has been the youth movement! Veteran 5-time track champion Casey Donholt still leads the points and scratch main event wins column at Champion with 3, but what is happening just behind him has been the big story! Caleb “The Flying Mullet” Stewart, a 19 year old from Apalachin, has won 2 scratch mains and a handicap final; 17 year old “Fast” Albert Smith of Maine has won a handicap main and has had several top 3 finishes; 17 year old Levi “The Hornet” Harris of Windsor has made several main events; 22 year old “GP” Jonny Oakden of Rochester had a top 3 night; and 23 year old “Downtown” Dalton Oakden of Maine, won a handicap feature at Action Park East! Reigning Champion Speedway track champion, “Sideways” Spencer Portararo, only 25, has had several top 3’s and is knocking on the door for his first win of the year.

The East Coast Jr. program, headed by Powersports X out of Vestal, has been a huge success! The Spectro Oil-sponsored program is thriving and has led to a very exciting venture, in October, the top JR racers from the West Coast will all be traveling here to take on our very best in a 2 day event! Already committed are 12 racers from California, and the list is expected to grow! Several 14 year olds have had a lot of success this season. Leading the way is points leader Cody “The Kid” Pierce, of Candor, who has been winning D-2 Main events against adults already, along with 150 and 250 class wins. Joel “The Pirate” Farwell of Apalachin has won several 150 finals, and last week’s winner was another 14 year old, Macoley Saunders, from Binghamton!

The future looks promising for our young rider crop!

Champion races again on Aug. 2 and Aug. 16 and plays host to the US Open National Championships Finals Labor Day weekend! There are already eight out-of-state guest stars confirmed for it, and current AMA US National Champion, Broc Nicol, is likely coming.

More information can be found at www.eastcoastspeedway.com.