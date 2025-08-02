Benefit dinner planned for Newark Valley Flood Relief

By Wendy Post —

A Flood Relief Benefit Dinner and Raffle event is planned for this Saturday, Aug. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the Newark Valley Fire Station on Route 38 in Newark Valley.

Organizers will have baskets to raffle off items donated by the community. As an example, there will be two 4-packs of admission to the Tioga County Fair (two drawings), a round of golf with a golf cart for four players from Grandview Golf, a gorgeous quilt donated by Judi Whittaker, yard cleanup by Peakscapes Lawncare, two $500 gift certificates for labor – Holy Hammer Construction (two drawings), a gift certificate for a free birthday party at Cardinal Lanes, one sheet pizza from Fortunato’s Pizza and More, six $25 gift certificates to Ward and Van Scoy (six drawings), a $50 Lowe’s gift card donated by the NV Class of 1975, two $25 gift certificates to Stoughton Farm (two drawings), many gift baskets including soaps, Victoria’s Secret lotions, comfort items, and much more.

All proceeds will benefit those affected by the July 20 flash flooding in Newark Valley.