Stray Haven Pet of the Week

This week’s Pet of the Week at Stray Haven Humane Society is a special pup named Syrup. Syrup was originally adopted from Stray Haven as a puppy; unfortunately, her heartworm preventive was not kept up, and Syrup ended up contracting heartworm.

Treatment for heartworm is expensive, and Syrup found her way back to Stray Haven. She has undergone her heartworm treatment and is now ready to find her new forever home. She did go out on a trial run for adoption; however, Syrup does not know her own size and played a little too rough with the smaller dog in the home (that dog was not amused).

However, the nice family was not ready to give up on Syrup just yet, so they have sponsored her adoption fee for the right family to take her home. Syrup is really a wonderful dog; her issues are not aggression-related; she just truly does not know her own size and can be a bit much for a smaller dog.

If someone thinks they would make a great match for Syrup, please come down and meet her. She is three years old, spayed, and current on her vaccines until 2026.

Call Stray Haven at (607) 565-2859.