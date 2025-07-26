Farm Bureau hosting a Pork Chop BBQ on August 5

The Tioga County Farm Bureau will once again be hosting the Youth Pork Chop BBQ at the Tioga County Fair on Aug. 5, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. The event is being held in conjunction with the free admission Agricultural Day at the fair.

The cost of the meal is $15.00 and includes pork chop, baked beans, apple sauce, coleslaw, and a cookie. Pre-sale is encouraged, as a limited number will be available the day of the event.

Proceeds from this event will be donated to Tioga County 4-H and FFA programs.

There will be Agricultural related exhibits during the day from 4-H and FFA chapters from around Tioga County; the Youth Horse, Goat, and Sheep Shows will be taking place too. Tioga County Soil and Water, Farm Bureau, and the Ag Resource Group will have free family activities and exhibits showcasing local agriculture.

If you are interested in tickets, they can be purchased from 4-H or FFA members (Owego and Tioga chapters). You can also pick them up from one of several stores in Tioga County: Route 96 Power and Paddle (Candor), Ward and Van Scoy (Owego), Frisbie Farms (Halsey Valley), Home Central (Owego and Candor), Johnson Pools (Owego), and Engelbert Farm Store (Nichols).

Email Jake Brown at wmjbrown@gmail.com with any questions and to learn about sponsorship opportunities.