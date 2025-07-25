Gail’s Tails

By Gail Ghinger —

Hey everybody. I hope you all didn’t get flooded too badly. We wish you the best.

My story is kind of funny. You see my pic in the woods? Well, I’d been walking through the forest looking for food and found a nice house. This lady, Trish, gave me some food.

I was starving. I fell asleep, and some birds came to see me. They are called chickens. They scared me, and I went after them. Trish said I can’t stay, or her chickens might get hurt.

Trish found Gail’s number and called her to come get me. I really like people and will lick you a lot. I’m not fond of other cats, though.

I just got fixed and had my shots this week, so I am ready to be adopted. Gail checked, and I’m not the cat Luna that has been missing for a year. I was so hoping that was my family so I could go home.

If you want me, please call Gail at (607) 689-3033. Bottles and cans can be donated at the Redemption Center for our vet bills.

Happy summer. Stay cool.