The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor; Annual ride offers a tribute long overdue

By Wendy Post —

In 2009, New York State Route 38 was designated the “Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor” to honor the service and sacrifices of Vietnam War veterans and to offer a tribute long overdue. This designation includes a roughly 100-mile stretch of the highway, running from Owego, New York, in Tioga County to Sterling in Cayuga County.

Upon the designation, an annual tribute ride “christened” things, drawing a large number of participants for the emotion-provoking trek, with the first year seeing snow, as the first ride was held in October. An overhead formation of planes followed the initial group of riders to their destination at the northern end of the highway. The ride has since been moved back to July.

The ride continues today, drawing motorcyclists, riders, and even dogs. Vehicles with flags often follow as well, many looking to experience the patriotism and the support shown along the way as people often line the streets – offering a “welcome home” – one that never came at the end of the Vietnam War.

This year’s ride took place on July 12, 2025, with a departure from the Owego Free Academy in Owego, New York, and ending in Hannibal, New York, the highway’s northern end. Hundreds gathered in Owego, with others joining along the way.

Special at this year’s event was a couple, Rich and Thelma, who decided to get married at this year’s ride, with a ceremony taking place prior to the ride’s departure from Owego. You can view a video of the ceremony, recorded by Sebby S. Truesdail, at https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1383602896196404 or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/reel/DMA8SnjNu4B/.

The wedding, as well as the people lined on the streets with flags, flyovers, cheers, and a welcome home, is the healing needed for many who served during the Vietnam era and never received this. The wedding is an example of this healing; it’s the meaning behind the ride that veterans hold close to their hearts, and in this case, the hearts of their loved ones.

State Route 38 was initially chosen to be the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor as it is located near the memorials of two Medal of Honor and Purple Heart recipients, 2LT Terrence Graves of Groton, USMC, and SP4 Robert F. Stryker of Throop, U.S. Army.

According to records, in December 1967, 2LT Terrence Graves arrived in the Republic of Vietnam, where he was assigned duty as a platoon commander of “Team Box Score,” 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company, 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd Marine Division.

While on patrol 6 miles (9.7 km) northwest of Đông Hà in Quang Tri Province on Feb. 16, 1968, his unit was engaged by the People’s Army of Vietnam (PAVN) soldiers. Wounded in the firefight, Lt. Graves called in air strikes and direct artillery fire while he guided his troops to a helicopter evacuation zone.

After successfully guiding the majority of his men to the landing zone, he stayed behind to tend to one wounded soldier, calling for an additional air evacuation to remove the wounded soldier from the area.

Short on ammunition and continuing to direct artillery fire, he was killed in action when the second helicopter he had boarded crashed after being hit by PAVN fire.

SP4 Robert Stryker received the Congressional Medal of Honor. A new armored vehicle was called “The Stryker” for Robert and a World War II private first class, Stuart Stryker (no kin), who also got the Congressional Medal.

According to public military records, Spec. Stryker was serving as a grenadier in a multi-company reconnaissance in force near Loc Ninh. As his unit moved through the dense underbrush, it was suddenly met with a hail of rocket, automatic weapons and small arms fire from enemy forces concealed in fortified bunkers and in the surrounding trees. Reacting quickly, Spec. Stryker fired into the enemy positions with his grenade launcher.

During the exchange of fire, Spec. Stryker detected enemy elements attempting to encircle his company and isolate it from the main body of the friendly forces.

Undaunted by the enemy machine gun and small-arms fire, Spec. Stryker repeatedly fired grenades into the trees, killing enemy snipers and enabling his comrades to sever the attempted encirclement.

As the battle continued, Spec. Stryker observed several wounded members of his squad in the killing zone of an enemy claymore mine. With complete disregard for his surroundings, he tripped and landed himself upon the mine as it was detonated.

He was mortally wounded as his body absorbed the blast and shielded his comrades from the explosion. His unselfish actions were responsible for saving the lives of at least six of his fellow soldiers.

Stops at the memorials of one or both of these fallen heroes are a planned stop during the 100-mile police-escorted ride.

And the ride will return each year and will most likely grow even larger than it is today. It is difficult to pinpoint the number of participants, as motorcyclists and vehicles often join along the way.

Things concluded this year at the American Legion in Hannibal, New York. The ride is sponsored by VVA Chapters 377, 480, and 704 along with Blue Knights Chapter 17.