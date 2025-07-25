‘Out of the Field’ Tractor Pulls Return to the Tioga County Fair on August 9

The roar of engines and the rumble of raw horsepower are returning to the Tioga County Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 9, with the highly anticipated ”Out of the Field” Tractor Pulls.

Tractor enthusiasts and competitors from across the region are invited to bring their best machines and show the crowd what they’re made of.

On-site registration opens at 11 a.m., with the pulls starting promptly at 1 p.m. This event is open to stock tractors only; tractors must appear unaltered, keeping the playing field fair and competitive.

Entry is $25, with cash payouts awarded through sixth place.

Spectators are welcome to enjoy the action from the grandstands, included as part of the fair’s all-access daily admission.

“It’s a fun, family-friendly showcase of local talent, rural pride, and horsepower in action.”

The excitement doesn’t stop there; stick around for the Hot Farms Pulling Series at 7 p.m., featuring high-powered tractors and even more thrilling pulls, all included with the same daily admission.

For more information, visit www.tiogacofair.com.