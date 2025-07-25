Museum to offer disaster preparedness program

On Saturday, July 26 at 2 p.m., the NYS National Guard will be presenting the NY Citizen Preparedness Program. This important program outlines the tools and resources needed during a disaster.

Pre-registration is required at www.prepare.ny.gov, or scan the pictured QR code.

The program will be held in the Main Gallery on the upper level of the museum at 110 Front St. in Owego. The program is free to the public.

For more information, call the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.