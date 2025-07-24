Letter: We are the Wall Against Tyranny

We are living in a historic time. Will we stand up or let extremism write the future?

Banned books, the silencing of education and universities, the loss of healthcare, the erasure of identities of LGBTQ+ Americans, especially trans kids, and the suppressed right to vote are all abuses of democracy that are realized by this Republican administration.

All of these actions signify the rise of tyranny. Republicans use phrases like “election integrity” and “protect children,” but what is really happening is suppression and control. Fewer voters mean bigger wins for Republicans.

We will not go back to darker times when people kept their true selves in closets and women resorted to coat hangers because legal abortion was banned. We will not accept cages and concentration camps.

We are a non-violent resistance, upholders of truth, compassion, and courage. We show up, we organize, we vote. We support each other and our community. We are against a dangerous ideology that seeks to divide and dominate.

When democracy is attacked, we become a wall to break the onslaught. Let us be heard: people who are Black, White, queer, trans, immigrant, working class, disabled, women, youth, elders, and the people are not going anywhere.

The righteous right says, “Stay in your lane.” I say this country is our lane, our future. We will fight for freedom and against hate. It is time to rise up with voice, vision, and vote.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, a former District Attorney and Attorney General, doesn’t just talk about fairness; she lives it. She believes that every person, even those accused of crimes, deserves a fair trial, legal representation, and due process. This is justice. She believes in constitutional law and upheld the Constitution in her many roles.

President Donald Trump, a frequently failed businessman and convicted felon, has been responsible for separating families at the border and deporting permanent residents and asylum seekers without trial or hearing, without due process. People are taken by ICE based on suspicion, stereotypes, and inaccurate information. Trump uses the presidency as a weapon and is ignoring the values of our Constitution. His actions are unjust and cruel. He believes only in power.

We must resist the power-hungry, authoritarian takeover by Trump and Trump Republicans. We need democracy, diplomacy, and justice. We need leaders who support the people, not power and property. Each and every one of us must join in some way to resist, by words and actions, nonviolent protest and our vote.

Sincerely,

Serena Brown

Owego, N.Y.