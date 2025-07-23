Newark Valley’s Summerfest taking place on July 26; Event to feature parade, craft vendors, and much more

By Wendy Post —

On July 26, Newark Valley will host Summerfest, an event sponsored by the Northern Tioga Chamber of Commerce, the Newark Valley Historical Society, and the Newark Valley Community Connection, will take place in and around Newark Valley, N.Y.

Things will begin with a car, tractor, and truck show at 10 a.m. at the Newark Valley Depot, and will be followed by a parade at 11 a.m. that begins on Silk Street, proceeds to Main Street, concluding at Newark Valley’s Middle School. The organizers noted that Main Street in Newark Valley will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to noon to allow for a smooth parade and to ensure safety for all.

For the car show at the Depot, you can display your vehicle or just arrive for the fun. To register your vehicle, you can contact the Historical Society Office at (607) 642-9516 or call Marcia Kiechle at (607) 642-8967.

At noon, experience “Celebrations with DeRue,” food, yard games, and vendors on the Village Green.

At 1 p.m., experience “Northern Tioga Through the Years,” a show that will display historic photos of Northern Tioga. Experience what the community was like back then at the Newark Valley Community Connection Event Center, located at 32 S. Main St. An additional show will take place at 3 p.m.

At 2 p.m., a Digital Art Show will take place at the Newark Valley Community Connection Event Center. The coordinator of the Luma Light Show in Binghamton, Matt White, will be displaying local art that will be projected on the walls at the center. An additional show will take place at 4 p.m.

At 5 p.m., the raffle drawings, along with the Chuck a Duck drawing, will take place. And stick around for a concert featuring Torn and Frayed, performing blues and rock, and refreshments at the Newark Valley Depot at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on any and all of these events, you can find the events on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/nvsummerfest.