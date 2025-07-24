Flash flooding wreaks havoc in Newark Valley; Dozens of homes damaged, roads compromised by heavy rains

By Wendy Post —

On July 13, 2025, a flash flood warning for Broome and Tioga Counties was issued, alerting residents to the imminent danger anticipated from forecast models. By Sunday evening, the forecasted effects were being felt in Newark Valley as the storm unleashed four inches of rain on this valley town in a very short amount of time.

By the time the storm passed, roads leading into and around Newark Valley were closed off as the runoff surpassed what the town’s infrastructure could handle, compromising roads, bridges, homes, and anything that was in the raging water’s path.

Gerald McMichael, who has lived at his Brook Street home for 58 years, described things in detail.

Although flooded, McMichael said that it’s not the first time, but not like this. He noted that he could hear the loud rocks coming down the stream.

“You could hear the big rocks coming; it was quite loud,” said McMichael.

He also described pieces of a structure that came barreling down with the floodwaters; later, he learned that a home further up Rock Street was severely compromised, and the debris was from a shed that couldn’t hold.

After it was all said and done, a good portion of his driveway was broken away, and things were covered with mud, rocks, and debris. However, McMichael was able to clear the garage portion of debris and back out his pristine 1963 Mustang, which appeared untouched.

Jaguar Foley, a Brook Street resident, had basement water but noted that the power came back quickly on Sunday evening. She was surprised!

She did worry on Sunday as she stood outside her house and watched the water rushing through areas that were, in some places, taller than her!

Zoe Wasserlau-Peyper was camping at Peyper Fields Creekside Camp on Whig Street, a glamping and camping spot owned by her mom, Jennifer.

A resident on Brook Street for five years, Zoe stated it was her first flood. When she received a flash flood notification, and realized that the storms were local and heavy, she went back home to secure her house and her animals.

She suffered damage, but everyone was safe. For Zoe, that was all that mattered.

Cathy Aingsworth, from Newark Valley’s Community Connection, recounted Sunday evening, describing how the creek came up, jumped the road, and then traveled through town. Although they received only basement water, the experience, like many other residents, is weighing heavily on her mind.

Down the road, a local couple from Apalachin who referred to themselves as “anonymous neighbors,” went into action, cooking hot dogs from the lot of St. Evangelist Church, located near the intersection of Brook and Rock Streets.

But as with every disaster, the community is quick to pull together.

Shelters have been set up at the Owego Nazarene Church on Waverly Road in Owego and at Newark Valley High School. On Sunday evening, the Nazarene Church provided shelter for 20 families and can accommodate up to 75.

The church is seeking volunteers and donations of canned goods, instant noodles, bagged salad, fruit, and other items. To donate or volunteer, follow the Red Cross signage to the shelter set up at 3732 Waverly Rd., Owego, New York.

And others are searching for ways to help. Cindy Shirley, from the town of Maine, got flooded Sunday evening when the Nanticoke Creek came up on her home, flooding her basement. Last week, her windows were broken by the hailstorm that barreled through the region.

But in spite of her own struggles, Shirley was looking to donate to help those affected by the flooding.

“I know what it’s like to go through these storms, so I want to help where I can, too,” said Shirley, who planned to take donations to the Newark Valley shelter this week.

At the county and government level, officials are pulling together all of the resources they have to assist those affected by the flooding.

“Our emergency management office has done a great job,” said Tioga County’s Legislative Chair, Martha Sauerbrey, of Corinne Cornelius and her team.

Chair Sauerbrey continued, “Corinne is working with the town and village to make sure they have the resources they need, the folks are on-site, and we have been in touch with state and federal representatives to pull in all the help we can get.”

Chair Sauerbrey did note that the things that are most critical would be tended to first, like the bridges, which need to be restored and secured.

“We need to make sure residents can get in and out of their homes, and the flash flooding created problems,” said Sauerbrey, adding, “Other counties are coming in and helping too. The safety of our residents comes first.”

In the meantime, residents were watching weather forecast models on Monday that showed another bout of heavy rain coming, and bracing themselves for what might make things even worse.

Stay tuned and sign up for weather alerts at https://www.weather.gov/bgm/.