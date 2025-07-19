Experience the Thrill of Sire Stakes Harness Racing at the Tioga County Fairgrounds

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 2, at 11 a.m., and head to the Tioga County Fairgrounds Grandstands for an exciting day of Sire Stakes Harness Racing— a proud New York County Fair tradition.

Sire Stakes are horse racing events that promote the breeding and racing of standardbred horses. The New York Sire Stakes is the state’s premier harness racing program, designed to support and grow New York’s long-standing tradition of breeding, buying, and racing Standardbreds.

Competitors will be traveling in from all over to showcase these incredible athletes, both human and equine.

This special event is FREE admission and FREE parking, making it the perfect way for families, friends, and fans to experience the excitement and heritage of harness racing up close. If you’ve never seen Sire Stakes racing before, don’t miss this chance to enjoy fast-paced action, beautiful horses, and a true taste of classic county fair culture.