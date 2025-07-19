Still growing after 50 years!

By JoAnn R. Walter —

For decades, Tioga Gardens, located at 2217 State Rte. 17C in Owego, N.Y., has been a community go-to. The long-time family-owned garden center and landscaping business, first opened by the Kuhlman family in the late 1960’s and incorporated in the 1970’s, is celebrating its 50th year!

During the week of July 14 to July 20, Tioga Gardens was host to a customer appreciation week. Refreshments will be served on July 19 and 20, and a paint-a-pot session is slated for Sunday, July 20 where guests will receive a pot to paint, and if they purchase a plant, Tioga Gardens will help transplant it for them.

Tioga Gardens is also launching a Rewards Program. Customers who sign up will receive $10 worth of points to be put on their card for use during a future visit.

A ribbon-cutting was held on July 16 at the property. Gathered to celebrate with the Tioga Gardens owners and staff were Gary Hellmers, Dean Morgan, Jonathan Marks, and Craig Jochum from the Town of Owego, Tioga County Legislative Chair Marte Sauerbrey, and Deb Howard representing the offices of Assemblyman Christopher Friend and Senator Tom O’Mara.

Tioga Gardens boasts sixteen greenhouses filled with everything imaginable for your garden. Gardeners flock to select from the amazing display of thousands of homegrown hanging baskets, as well as browse through timeless favorites. You’ll find bulk soil and mulch, plant food, and just about everything you need for a personal landscaping plan.

Outdoors, take notice of the endless selections of annuals, zone-hardy perennials, and ornamental shrubs and trees. Don’t miss stopping by the vegetable greenhouse, where you will find traditional picks like tomatoes, cucumbers, and peppers, plus other exotic choices.

Indoors, customers will find tropical plants like orchids, bonsai, rare African violets, and succulents. In addition, nearly everything you could want in garden décor and accessories is available, such as decorative arches, benches, faux rocks, fountains, wind chimes, and cast stone statuary accents, just to name a few.

The conservatory, most often referred to as “The Dome,” has been a treasure at Tioga Gardens for more than 40 years. Patrons enjoy strolling through the indoor tropical garden featuring exotic plant life, a waterfall, and fish. Inside, you’ll find a thirty-plus year old Banyan tree, one of the few of its kind in the northern U.S. Check out the 25 year plus Ficus, along with banana trees, a cactus, a 40-year-old Sago Palm, and a 20 foot-tall Yucca.

Tioga Gardens’ landscaping services offer design and installation. Whether it is trees, shrubs, perennial blooms, or elegant walkways, the creative team is ready to add beauty and value to their customers’ properties. Also available are hardscape services such as retaining walls, patios, drainage systems, and ornamental pools and waterfalls. The crews work on commercial and residential projects across Tioga, Broome, Tompkins, and Cortland counties, as well as Northeast Pennsylvania.

In addition, Tioga Gardens offers interior plantscaping for businesses, which involves plant selection and then regular watering and pruning, along with providing fresh floral arrangements.

An outdoor event venue, “Reflections at Tioga Gardens,” is a popular spot for weddings, anniversaries, graduations, corporate parties, and more. The venue features a 70 x 30 foot covered pavilion and a 20 x 40 foot covered deck while overlooking four acres of manicured landscaping. There is an arched bridge leading to a gazebo, and the property features two large ponds with lighted fountains and plenty of flower gardens.

Looking back to the late 1960’s, Otto and Gladys Kuhlman first started the business, and over time, it flourished and evolved into what we know today as Tioga Gardens. The Kuhlmans’ sons, Ed and Chris, played key roles, with Chris owning and operating Tioga Gardens Florist. Chris and Gladys both passed away in 2023, and Otto predeceased them in 1994. Today, the family-run atmosphere thrives, with Tim Ripic, Ed’s son-in-law, purchasing the business in 2020.

For additional information, call (607) 687-5522, or visit their website, www.tiogagardens.com.