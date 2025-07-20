Tioga County Provides Update on Radio Communications Tower Project at Hanson Farm Site in Richford

Tioga County officials gathered this week at the Hanson Farm site in Richford to provide a status update on the ongoing construction of one of the County’s new radio communications towers. The project, a critical investment in public safety infrastructure, is progressing on schedule and is expected to enhance emergency communication capabilities across the region.

Attending the site visit were Tioga County Director of Emergency Management Services Corinne Cornelius, County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II, and County Safety Officer Doreen Holbrook, who reviewed the tower’s current status and outlined the next steps in the project’s timeline.

“This communications tower is a key component in strengthening our County-wide emergency response network,” said Cornelius. “It will significantly improve radio coverage for first responders, especially in some of the more rural and topographically challenging areas of the County.”

The tower at the Hanson Farm site is part of a broader initiative to modernize Tioga County’s emergency communications infrastructure. Once completed, the tower will support reliable radio signals for fire, EMS, and law enforcement agencies, improving response times and safety for both responders and the public.

County Administrator Bailey emphasized the importance of collaboration in making this project a reality, stating, “This effort reflects the strong partnership between our emergency services, county leadership, and local landowners. We are committed to providing the resources and technology necessary to protect the residents of Tioga County.”

Tioga County will continue to update the public as the tower construction moves into the final phases.

Full activation is anticipated next year following equipment installation and signal testing. For more information or updates on this project, contact the Tioga County Office of Emergency Services at (607) 687-8466 or visit www.tiogacountyny.gov.