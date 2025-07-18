Red Cross: Make an immediate difference by giving blood or platelets now; Donation appointments are critical to keeping the blood supply ready

The American Red Cross urges all donors to give blood or platelets now to keep the blood supply strong this summer. Type O blood products are most needed on hospital shelves, especially in the face of summer challenges that can quickly cause blood and platelet reserves to drop.

In addition to summer fun and holidays, severe summer weather can have a sudden impact on the ability to collect blood and platelets. Scheduling and keeping donation appointments are crucial this month to ensure blood products are constantly available in the weeks to come for all patients, including those in trauma situations that may require several lifesaving transfusions.

All blood types are needed, and donors who don’t know their blood type can learn it after donation. Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

As a thank-you, all who come to give by July 14, 2025, will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross x goodr sunglasses, while supplies last. Donors can personalize their one-of-a-kind shades with a blood type sticker that’s included! For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/goodr.

For those who come to give July 15-31, 2025, the Red Cross will say thanks with a Fandango Movie Reward by email. Use it to catch a summer blockbuster on the Red Cross! See RedCrossBlood.org/July.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Tioga County include the following: July 24, 1-5:30 p.m., Apalachin Fire Department, 230 Pennsylvania Ave.; July 30, from 1-6 p.m. at Candor Emergency Medical Services, 58 Main St.; July 30, from 1-6 p.m., Valley United Presbyterian Church, 459 Park Ave., Waverly.

To donate blood, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

A blood donor card, driver’s license, or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members, and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow them on social media.