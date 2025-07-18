Tioga County Acknowledges Award of NYS County Infrastructure Grant

Tioga County officials recently announced that the county has been selected as a recipient of the New York State County Infrastructure Grant, a competitive funding initiative from the Governor’s Office designed to support strategic infrastructure investments across the state. The Tioga County Legislature is always looking for ways to improve services for the public and to maximize the resources available to the county. This funding, while awarded by the Governor’s Office far sooner than anticipated, marks a critical opportunity for infrastructure enhancement and improvement of services in the county.

County Administrator Jackson D. Bailey II expressed the county’s appreciation, stating,

“We are honored to receive this important grant award and thank New York State for its continued support of County-level infrastructure improvements. This funding presents a significant opportunity for Tioga County to invest in long-term projects that will strengthen our public services and facilities.”

While the County is excited to be selected for this funding opportunity, it is important for the public to understand that the project is still in the early stages of planning and acquisition. The County Legislature and County Administrator are actively engaged in due diligence, including evaluating potential opportunities and outlining future steps to ensure that any investment is responsible, sustainable, and aligned with the best interests of Tioga County residents.

“The Legislature and County Administrator are committed to responsible planning and transparency,” said Martha Sauerbrey, Legislative Chair. “We are taking a thoughtful and measured approach to ensure that any proposed project is fiscally responsible, strategically beneficial, and in the best interest of the public.”

Tioga County looks forward to working closely with state partners, local stakeholders, and the public as plans continue to evolve.