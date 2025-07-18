History and Archeology program to be presented at the museum

On Saturday, July 19, at 2 p.m., the Tioga County Historical Society will be hosting a special program, “The History and Archaeology of the HMS Cerberus (1758-1778), the British Warship that Brought Burgoyne to the 13 Colonies.”

The presenter is Endicott native Joseph W. Zarzynski, an underwater archaeologist.

The program will be held in the Main Gallery on the upper level of the museum at 110 Front St., Owego, N.Y. The program is free and open to the public.

For further information, contact the museum at (607) 687-2460 or email museum@tiogahistory.org.