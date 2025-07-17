Sayre Public Library to Hold 10th Holiday Decoration Sale

A tradition that began at the Sayre Public Library in August of 2015 continues once again this year. The event is the annual holiday decoration sale. This year’s event will begin on Friday, July 25, and will run throughout the following week.

The idea for this major fundraiser for the library came from former Library Director Susan DePumpo Robinson, who had moved to Maryland, volunteered at a hospital there, and saw how successful they were in raising funds through the sale of gently used holiday decorations.

Susan passed the idea on to the Sayre Library Board of Trustees, and all agreed to give it a try.

Each year, the library accepts donations throughout the year from individuals who are moving, downsizing, or just changing their holiday theme. The committee from the library prices the items and packs them away for the July event.

The sale will begin on Friday, July 25, and will run throughout the next week. According to Sayre Public Library Board President Henry Farley, there has been an exceptional amount of really nice holiday décor and items donated this year, and the sale should be an event that will have something for everyone.

The Sayre Public Library board and staff are responsible for raising funds to run the library each year. According to the auditors in their yearly report, 72% of the operating funds for the library are raised by the library team. The other 28% of funding comes from the Borough of Sayre and Pennsylvania state aid for libraries.

According to Farley, the library team works diligently to provide support, including grant writing, fundraising events, and soliciting donations from the library’s service area.

To learn more, visit the library’s website at sayrepl.org/.