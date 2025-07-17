Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of June 30, 2025 through July 6, 2025 there were 203 calls for service and 23 traffic tickets issued. The department responded to six motor vehicle accidents.

The department also reported the following arrests:

Chelsey M. Davis, 37, Binghamton, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for criminal contempt in the first degree (felony) issued by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a Court Restraining Order. Davis was turned over to the custody of the Broome County Sheriff’s Warrant Squad for arraignment at Broome County Centralized Court.

Noble I. Walker, 24, Richford, N.Y., was arrested for resisting arrest (misdemeanor), obstruction of governmental administration in the 2nd degree (misdemeanor), Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree (misdemeanor), improper exhaust (violation), failed to yield to Emergency Vehicle (violation), tinted windshield (violation), Tinted Side Windows (violation), and Safety Chains Dragging (violation) following a traffic stop on Southside Drive. Walker was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Keith A. Hart, 64, Owego, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor), and Indistinctive License Plate (violation) following a traffic stop on West Main Street. Hart was issued traffic tickets returnable to the Village of Owego Court.

Brittany R. Kreider, 37, Owego, N.Y., was picked up on an arrest warrant for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree (felony) issued by the Village of Owego Court. Kreider was turned over to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office for arraignment at Tioga County Centralized Court.



Jacqueline A. Miller, 39, Endicott, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration (misdemeanor) following a traffic stop on North Avenue. Miller was issued a traffic ticket returnable to the Village of Owego Court.