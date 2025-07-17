Letter: Taxation without representation

Dear Editor,

I recently became aware that the Supreme Court ruled in 1960, Flemming v. Nestor, the federal government is under no obligation to pay Social Security benefits to taxpayers who have contributed to FICA all their lives!

Ever since I graduated from high school, every job I had, FICA was deducted from my paycheck. I had no option! It was required by the federal government! Not only that, but my employer was required to pay the same amount in my name!

Now, I am told that Social Security payments may be decreased or may even be completely eliminated. Taxation without representation. The Revolutionary War was fought because King George imposed unfair taxes on the colonists. It seems to me that if Social Security is reduced or taken away, we have the same scenario: an unfair tax called FICA levied against everyone working in the United States. Check out the “Social Security Act.”

Sincerely,

William L. Pletcher

Owego, New York