Tioga County Sheriff’s Report

On June 28, 2025 the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Ogden, age 37 of Newark Valley, New York, on charges of Criminal Mischief Third Degree, Aggravated Family Offense, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Obstruction of Governmental Administration. The charges resulted from an investigation into a domestic dispute.

The defendant was arraigned in CAP Court on 06/29/25 and was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in the Town of Newark Valley Court.

On June 30, 2025 the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kimberley Wolf, age 58, of Yuma, Arizona for Menacing Second and Reckless Endangerment Second. The charges resulted from an investigation into a disturbance in the Town of Newark Valley.

The defendant was arraigned in CAP Court in front of Justice Bogart and was released; she is set to reappear before Justice Shaffer on July 1, 2025 in the Town of Newark Valley Court.

On June 9, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Evan Roehm, age 31 of Endicott, New York, for the charge of driving while intoxicated. Roehm was arrested following an investigation into a vehicle stop in the Town of Owego on State Route 434.

During the investigation, it was found that Evan Roehm was operating his motor vehicle while under the influence of an alcoholic beverage. Roehm was issued appearance tickets and is due back in the Town of Owego Court on July 22, 2025.

On June 25, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Micah E. Pado, age 28, of Freeville, New York, for a bench warrant issued by Tioga County Court and is additionally charged with one count of Bail Jumping 3rd, a misdemeanor.

The bench warrant was for Pado’s violation of the terms of his probation supervision. A warrant for his arrest was issued in December of 2024, for Pado’s failure to present himself for an appearance at County Court; he received an additional bail jumping charge. Pado was arraigned at CAP Court for one count of bail jumping in the third degree and remanded to the Tioga County Jail on a $5,000 / $10,000 bail/bond, with a return date of Jun3 26, 2025 to the Town of Owego Court with Justice Bennett.

Pado was also produced to County Court for his bench warrant and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail, set for an appearance in County Court on July 7, 2025 with Judge Schumacher.

On June 25, 2025, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew B. Parkin of Candor, New York, for an active arrest warrant from the Town of Candor Court. Parkin was charged with numerous vehicle and traffic violations.

These charges resulted from Parkin failing to appear for court proceedings stemming from an investigation of a vehicle stop. Parkin was arraigned in CAP Court on June 25, 2025 and was released on his own recognizance to appear at a later date in the Town of Candor Court.