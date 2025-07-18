Broken B Rodeo barrels into the Tioga County Fair; Action taking place on Thursday, August 7

Get ready for high-stakes action and adrenaline-pumping excitement as the Broken B Rodeo barrels into the Tioga County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 7 for a grandstand show at this APAR-sanctioned event at 7 p.m. Featured are top competitors from across the Northeast battling it out in classic rodeo competitions like team roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, and much more.

Before the main event kicks off, don’t miss the Dash for Cash – a fast-paced, timed horseback riding competition showcasing our talented local riders. With big cash prizes on the line, the Dash for Cash promises to be an exciting lead-in to a full evening of rodeo thrills.

Best of all, all rodeo events are included with your $16 all-access admission to the Tioga County Fair, taking place this year from Aug. 5-9 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Owego, New York.

Don’t miss your chance to witness the grit, glory, and raw excitement of rodeo right here in Tioga County! Visit www.tiogacofair.com/ to stay updated on schedules, participant registration, and more!